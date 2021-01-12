Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $753.48

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $753.48 and traded as high as $819.80. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $802.50, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 665.62. The company has a market cap of £111.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

