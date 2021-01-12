Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.95 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.95 ($1.44). 9,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 23,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.36. The company has a market capitalization of £34.09 million and a P/E ratio of -39.27.

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.