Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 38,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. 1,559,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

