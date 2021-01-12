Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.