Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

