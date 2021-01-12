Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

