Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $20.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. 1,356,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.