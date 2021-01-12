Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,369,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $38,582,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. 2,670,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

