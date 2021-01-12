Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

