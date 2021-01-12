Abyss 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90,039.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $90,039.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

