AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Down 5.3%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 2,446,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 620,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

ACIU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AC Immune by 392.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AC Immune by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

