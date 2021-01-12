Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

