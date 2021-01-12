Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

