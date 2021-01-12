Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,846. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

