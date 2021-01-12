Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $24,255,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $146,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $112,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $944,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

