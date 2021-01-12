Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Shares Gap Down to $152.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.00, but opened at $145.50. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 22,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The firm has a market cap of £254.63 million and a P/E ratio of -22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.85.

About Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.