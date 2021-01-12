Achain Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $3.11 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.