ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.