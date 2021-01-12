Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

ADMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,489. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.