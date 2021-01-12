Addison Capital Co Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 5,601,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

