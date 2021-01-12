Addison Capital Co Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 100,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 287.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.