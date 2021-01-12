Addison Capital Co Sells 43,720 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 469.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,248,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 299,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 33,016,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,158,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

