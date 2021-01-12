Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 31,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,589. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

