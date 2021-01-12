AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

