Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. Adient’s sale of its fabrics business aligns with the company’s continuing strategy of focusing on its core, high-volume seating business. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s plans to stabilize and improve their launch performance, such as ensuring adequate on-time staffing, increase focus on change management, enhance readiness and program reviews and early escalation of potential issues, bode well. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business Hence, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

