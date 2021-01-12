Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 15.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,051,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

