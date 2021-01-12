Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.