Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $2,292.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,668,011 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

