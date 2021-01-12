Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $46,706,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of AAP opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

