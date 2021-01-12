Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 178,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

