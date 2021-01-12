AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.94

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. ValuEngine lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $638.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

