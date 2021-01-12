Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

