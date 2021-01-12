Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

