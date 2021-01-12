Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Up 5.6%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 687,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 845,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

