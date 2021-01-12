AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Down 7%

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,127,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 240,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

