Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

