Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.21 and a 200-day moving average of €74.10. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

