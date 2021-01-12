Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 16,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

