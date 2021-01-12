Alan Lotvin Sells 25,836 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Lotvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

