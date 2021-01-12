Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Position in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of BG Staffing worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BG Staffing by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG Staffing stock remained flat at $$14.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BG Staffing, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

