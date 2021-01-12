Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2,133.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.62. 16,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,706. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.