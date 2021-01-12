Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,567. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

