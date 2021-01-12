Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 29 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,857. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.14. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

