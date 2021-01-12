Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $10,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $24,662,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

