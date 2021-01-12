Alias (ALIAS) Trading Down 54.2% Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $465,176.91 and approximately $38.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alias has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00092383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001568 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Alias

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

