Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$53.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.55. The company has a market cap of C$47.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.