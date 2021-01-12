Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.47

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 18412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 26.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

