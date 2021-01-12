AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $9,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 43.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,963 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

