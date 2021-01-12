Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 257.2% from the December 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Esports Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,286.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

