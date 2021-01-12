Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Up 5,333.3% in December

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 5,333.3% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLWF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Allied Minds has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

